Texas Southern faces Alcorn State on 3-game win streak

Texas Southern Tigers (8-9, 4-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (6-9, 3-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Alcorn State.

The Braves have gone 4-1 at home. Alcorn State gives up 63.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-1 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is fourth in the SWAC with 11.5 assists per game led by Daeja Holmes averaging 2.7.

Alcorn State is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 39.2% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 67.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 63.9 Alcorn State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiarra Henderson is averaging 8.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Braves. Nakia Cheatham is averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Taliyah Logwood is averaging 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Holmes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 47.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.