Texas rallies to beat No. 21 Georgia 87-67 behind Swain’s 26 points

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dailyn Swain scored 26 points, Tramon Mark added a season-best 23 and Texas overwhelmed No. 21 Georgia 87-67 Saturday with a strong second half.

Texas (12-8, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) trailed by seven at halftime but outscored Georgia 57-30 in the second half while shooting 69% from the field.

Swain hit 12 of 16 shots from the field overall, and Mark made 10 of 16.

Mark scored 10 straight points for Texas in the second half, including consecutive 3-pointers. Mark had 16 points in the second half, and Swain had 14. Swain also had five steals.

After Mark’s scoring streak, the Longhorns made a 17-2 push that included a pair of 3-pointers by Cam Heide. Texas hit 5 of 11 3-pointers in the second half.

Matas Vokietaitis had 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Texas despite early foul trouble that sent him to the bench. Jordan Pope scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half.

Texas’ uneven season includes wins against AP Top 25 opponents Alabama, Vanderbilt and Georgia but losses to unranked Mississippi State and Texas A&M at home.

Jeremiah Wilkson led Georgia (16-4, 4-3 SEC) with 17 points, but he made just 4 of 12 from the field. Somto Cyril scored 12 points.

Texas held the Bulldogs to 28 points lower than their average of 94.8, which led the nation before Saturday. They had just seven fast-break points, 17 fewer than their normal mark, which also leads the country.

Up next

Georgia: Hosts Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Texas: At Auburn on Wednesday night.

