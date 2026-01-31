Texas rallies from 14-point deficit in 1st half, beats Oklahoma 79-69 behind Swain’s double-double

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dailyn Swain scored 18 points to go 10 rebounds and six assists, and Texas overcame a…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dailyn Swain scored 18 points to go 10 rebounds and six assists, and Texas overcame a 14-point deficit in the first half to beat Oklahoma 79-69 on Saturday.

Texas trailed 23-9 with 9:38 to play before the break but closed on a 10-2 surge to tie it 30-all. Xzayvier Brown made a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to give the Sooners a 33-30 halftime advantage.

Oklahoma pushed its lead to 61-55 on another Brown 3-pointer with 8:37 left in the game. About three minutes later, Simeon Wilcher hit a 3 and Jordan Pope made two more from distance in a 9-3 surge that gave Texas a 73-67 lead with 3:25 remaining.

Nijel Pack then missed a 3 on each of the Sooners’ next two possessions. Swain’s jumper with 1:32 left made it 75-67 and the Longhorns sealed it at the free-throw line.

Texas (13-9, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) has won nine of the last 10 games in the series including seven straight in Norman.

Matas Vokietaitis scored 14 points and Camden Heide added 13 for the Longhorns. Pope chipped in with 12 points and Wilcher finished with 10.

Pack made three 3-pointers and scored 23 points on 9-of-22 shooting to lead Oklahoma (11-11, 1-8). Brown and Derrion Reid each added 15 points.

Texas: hosts South Carolina on Tuesday.

Oklahoma: at Kentucky on Wednesday.

