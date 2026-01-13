Texas hosts No. 10 Vanderbilt after Tanner’s 20-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-0, 3-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (10-6, 1-2 SEC) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-0, 3-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (10-6, 1-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Vanderbilt plays Texas after Tyler scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 84-73 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Longhorns have gone 7-2 at home. Texas scores 87.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Commodores are 3-0 in conference games. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Devin averaging 7.4.

Texas averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt scores 17.9 more points per game (93.0) than Texas gives up to opponents (75.1).

The Longhorns and Commodores match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailyn Swain is averaging 15.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 15.5 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games.

Tanner is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 89.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Commodores: 10-0, averaging 89.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.