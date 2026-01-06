Texas A&M visits Pettiford and Auburn

Texas A&M Aggies (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-5, 0-1 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-5, 0-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Texas A&M after Tahaad Pettiford scored 25 points in Auburn’s 104-100 overtime loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 6-0 on their home court. Auburn is ninth in the SEC scoring 86.9 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Aggies have gone 1-0 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M averages 21.4 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Jacari Lane with 3.4.

Auburn makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Texas A&M scores 16.0 more points per game (94.7) than Auburn gives up (78.7).

The Tigers and Aggies meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is shooting 47.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Tigers. Pettiford is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ruben Dominguez is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 13.6 points. Rashaun Agee is shooting 51.2% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 98.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

