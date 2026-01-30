Texas A&M visits Catchings and Georgia

Texas A&M Aggies (16-4, 6-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-5, 4-4 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (16-4, 6-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-5, 4-4 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Texas A&M after Kanon Catchings scored 22 points in Georgia’s 86-85 overtime loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 in home games. Georgia averages 93.0 points and has outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Aggies are 6-1 in conference matchups. Texas A&M scores 91.8 points while outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Georgia scores 93.0 points, 16.3 more per game than the 76.7 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia gives up.

The Bulldogs and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Wilkinson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bulldogs. Marcus Millender is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacari Lane is averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Aggies. Rashaun Agee is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 92.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

