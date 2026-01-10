Texas A&M takes on Oklahoma following Isaacs’ 21-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (11-4, 1-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-3, 2-0 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Oklahoma Sooners (11-4, 1-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-3, 2-0 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Oklahoma after Pop Isaacs scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 90-88 victory against the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies are 9-1 on their home court. Texas A&M ranks seventh in the SEC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 2.5.

The Sooners have gone 1-1 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is ninth in the SEC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohamed Wague averaging 3.1.

Texas A&M averages 94.4 points, 22.2 more per game than the 72.2 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma scores 7.5 more points per game (85.0) than Texas A&M gives up to opponents (77.5).

The Aggies and Sooners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez is averaging 13.7 points for the Aggies. Agee is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Xzayvier Brown is averaging 15.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Sooners. Nijel Pack is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 99.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.