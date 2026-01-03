Texas A&M hosts Thomas and LSU

LSU Tigers (12-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-3) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4.5;…

LSU Tigers (12-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-3)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on Texas A&M after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 22 points in LSU’s 90-62 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Aggies have gone 8-1 at home. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Rashaun Agee paces the Aggies with 8.2 boards.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the road. LSU is 10-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas A&M averages 96.2 points, 25.2 more per game than the 71.0 LSU allows. LSU averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Texas A&M gives up.

The Aggies and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Agee is averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Michael Nwoko is averaging 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Thomas is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 98.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.