Texas A&M hosts LSU following Thomas’ 22-point showing

LSU Tigers (12-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-3) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces Texas…

LSU Tigers (12-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-3)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces Texas A&M after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 22 points in LSU’s 90-62 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Aggies are 8-1 on their home court. Texas A&M scores 96.2 points while outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-0 in road games. LSU averages 89.0 points and has outscored opponents by 18.0 points per game.

Texas A&M makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). LSU averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Texas A&M allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez is averaging 13.7 points for the Aggies. Rashaun Agee is averaging 13.2 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 16.2 points and seven assists for the Tigers. Michael Nwoko is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 98.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.