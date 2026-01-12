Texas A&M faces No. 21 Tennessee, seeks 4th straight road win

Texas A&M Aggies (13-3, 3-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-5, 1-2 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (13-3, 3-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-5, 1-2 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits No. 21 Tennessee aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Volunteers have gone 9-0 in home games. Tennessee is sixth in the SEC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Ament averaging 4.9.

The Aggies are 3-0 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 12-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Tennessee averages 82.4 points, 5.0 more per game than the 77.4 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Tennessee allows.

The Volunteers and Aggies meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Volunteers. Ament is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ruben Dominguez is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 13.7 points. Rashaun Agee is averaging 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 96.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

