Texas A&M-CC visits Williams and Houston Christian

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-7, 3-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-9, 1-4 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on Texas A&M-CC after Demari Williams scored 22 points in Houston Christian’s 73-56 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 3-2 at home. Houston Christian is ninth in the Southland with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kylin Green averaging 3.4.

The Islanders have gone 3-2 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is fifth in the Southland scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Houston Christian’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 75.5 points per game, 1.1 more than the 74.4 Houston Christian allows.

The Huskies and Islanders face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Johnson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Green is shooting 44.3% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Gibson is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 10.6 points. Nick Shogbonyo is shooting 44.6% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

