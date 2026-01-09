Texas A&M-CC visits Thomas and Northwestern State

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-7, 4-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (4-11, 2-4 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-7, 4-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (4-11, 2-4 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces Texas A&M-CC after Micah Thomas scored 29 points in Northwestern State’s 74-72 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Demons have gone 3-3 in home games. Northwestern State has a 1-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Islanders are 4-2 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland with 15.5 assists per game led by Leo Torbor averaging 2.1.

Northwestern State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has given up to its opponents (48.3%).

The Demons and Islanders square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kordrick Turner is averaging four points for the Demons. Thomas is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sheldon Williams is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Islanders. Mason Gibson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.