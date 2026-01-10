Texas A&M-CC visits Northwestern State following Thomas’ 29-point performance

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-7, 4-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (4-11, 2-4 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-7, 4-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (4-11, 2-4 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts Texas A&M-CC after Micah Thomas scored 29 points in Northwestern State’s 74-72 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Demons are 3-3 in home games. Northwestern State allows 78.0 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Islanders have gone 4-2 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sheldon Williams averaging 2.5.

Northwestern State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Texas A&M-CC’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has given up to its opponents (48.3%).

The Demons and Islanders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Demons. Izzy Miles is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mason Gibson is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 11 points. Williams is averaging 11 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

