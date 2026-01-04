Texas A&M-CC visits Houston Christian after Williams’ 22-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-7, 3-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-9, 1-4 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-7, 3-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-9, 1-4 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian plays Texas A&M-CC after Demari Williams scored 22 points in Houston Christian’s 73-56 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 3-2 at home. Houston Christian is ninth in the Southland in rebounding with 29.9 rebounds. Demarco Bethea paces the Huskies with 4.2 boards.

The Islanders are 3-2 against conference opponents. Texas A&M-CC scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Houston Christian’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Houston Christian gives up.

The Huskies and Islanders meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylin Green is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Ryan Bartley is averaging 11.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mason Gibson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Nick Shogbonyo is shooting 44.6% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.