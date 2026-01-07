Texas A&M-CC visits East Texas A&M following Horvath’s 24-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-10, 1-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-6, 2-3 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-10, 1-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-6, 2-3 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M faces Texas A&M-CC after Nina Horvath scored 24 points in East Texas A&M’s 72-63 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 4-2 on their home court. East Texas A&M has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Islanders are 1-4 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC ranks ninth in the Southland with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by K’Nari Holliday averaging 2.2.

East Texas A&M is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 39.2% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 59.3 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 68.3 East Texas A&M allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reza Po is averaging 13.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Tiani Ellison is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Samora Watson is averaging 13.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Islanders. Marissa Shelton is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Islanders: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

