Texas A&M-CC takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Gibson’s 22-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-7, 2-2 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-8, 1-3 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Mason Gibson scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 83-69 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-3 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Islanders have gone 2-2 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland with 15.7 assists per game led by Kam Parker averaging 2.1.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Texas A&M-CC averages 5.2 more points per game (76.5) than UT Rio Grande Valley allows (71.3).

The Vaqueros and Islanders match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee III is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 10.7 points. Koree Cotton is averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Parker is averaging 5.9 points for the Islanders. Sheldon Williams is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Islanders: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

