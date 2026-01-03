Texas A&M-CC plays UT Rio Grande Valley following Gibson’s 22-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-7, 2-2 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-8, 1-3 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-7, 2-2 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-8, 1-3 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Mason Gibson scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 83-69 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Vaqueros are 3-3 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Islanders are 2-2 in conference play. Texas A&M-CC scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Texas A&M-CC averages 5.2 more points per game (76.5) than UT Rio Grande Valley allows (71.3).

The Vaqueros and Islanders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee III averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Koree Cotton is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kam Parker is averaging 5.9 points for the Islanders. Sheldon Williams is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Islanders: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

