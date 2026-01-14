Texas A&M-CC plays McNeese after Watson’s 22-point performance

McNeese Cowgirls (12-4, 6-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-12, 1-6 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowgirls (12-4, 6-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-12, 1-6 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC plays McNeese after Samora Watson scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 65-49 loss to the Northwestern State Lady Demons.

The Islanders have gone 2-3 in home games. Texas A&M-CC ranks fifth in the Southland in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. K’Nari Holliday leads the Islanders with 5.7 boards.

The Cowgirls are 6-1 in conference matchups. McNeese is second in the Southland scoring 67.8 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 67.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 68.9 Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents.

The Islanders and Cowgirls meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 13.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Islanders. Chelsea Wooten is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dakota Howard is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Tyreona Sibley is averaging 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 1-9, averaging 57.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 13.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.