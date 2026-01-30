Texas A&M-CC hosts Houston Christian after Williams’ 24-point performance

Houston Christian Huskies (8-13, 4-8 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-10, 7-5 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (8-13, 4-8 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-10, 7-5 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces Texas A&M-CC after Demari Williams scored 24 points in Houston Christian’s 81-75 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders have gone 6-3 at home. Texas A&M-CC is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies are 4-8 in conference play. Houston Christian is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 69.4 points per game, 2.6 more than the 66.8 Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Gibson is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 10.8 points. Sheldon Williams is averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trent Johnson is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 9.1 points. Demari Williams is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.