Texas A&M-CC and UT Rio Grande Valley square off for conference showdown

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-9, 6-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-13, 2-7 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-9, 6-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-13, 2-7 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samora Watson and Texas A&M-CC host Jalayah Ingram and UT Rio Grande Valley in Southland action.

The Islanders have gone 3-4 at home. Texas A&M-CC ranks fifth in the Southland in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. K’Nari Holliday leads the Islanders with 6.1 boards.

The Vaqueros have gone 6-3 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is the Southland leader with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Charlotte O’Keefe averaging 8.8.

Texas A&M-CC averages 58.1 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 68.6 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 65.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 68.0 Texas A&M-CC gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 13 points and 1.7 steals for the Islanders. Chelsea Wooten is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ingram is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Vaqueros. Erin Maguire is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-8, averaging 56.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

