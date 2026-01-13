Texas A&M Aggies face the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers, look for 7th straight victory

Texas A&M Aggies (13-3, 3-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-5, 1-2 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (13-3, 3-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-5, 1-2 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -9.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M will try to extend its six-game win streak with a victory against No. 24 Tennessee.

The Volunteers are 9-0 on their home court. Tennessee averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-0 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M scores 93.7 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Tennessee’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M scores 26.4 more points per game (93.7) than Tennessee allows (67.3).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 18.3 points and 5.5 assists for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jacari Lane is averaging 6.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Rashaun Agee is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 96.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

