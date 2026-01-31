Terry’s 22 lead Southeast Missouri State past Eastern Illinois 77-59

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Brendan Terry’s 22 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Eastern Illinois 77-59 on Saturday. Terry had…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Brendan Terry’s 22 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Eastern Illinois 77-59 on Saturday.

Terry had eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Redhawks (13-10, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Braxton Stacker went 6 of 11 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Luke Almodovar had 13 points.

The Panthers (9-14, 5-7) were led by Markus Blackwell, who recorded 16 points. Meechie White added 15 points, four assists and two steals for Eastern Illinois. Zion Fruster also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

