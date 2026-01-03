Terri Miller Jr. scores 25 to help Portland State beat Idaho State 93-87 in OT

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Terri Miller Jr.’s 25 points helped Portland State defeat Idaho State 93-87 in overtime on Saturday…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Terri Miller Jr.’s 25 points helped Portland State defeat Idaho State 93-87 in overtime on Saturday night.

Miller shot 10 of 15 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Vikings (8-5, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Jaylin Henderson scored 19 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Kelcy Phipps had 15 points.

Martin Kheil led the Bengals (8-7, 1-1) with 20 points and four assists. Connor Hollenbeck added 19 points and six rebounds. Caleb Van De Griend recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Miller hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation, forcing OT tied at 78.

