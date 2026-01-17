Terrence Brown scores 26 to lift Utah over TCU 82-79, end 4-game losing streak

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Terrence Brown scored a game-high 26 points, Keanu Dawes had a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double, and…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Terrence Brown scored a game-high 26 points, Keanu Dawes had a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double, and Utah took down TCU 82-79 on Saturday.

The Runnin’ Utes (9-9, 1-4 Big 12) snapped a four-game skid and picked up their first win of conference play. Don McHenry added 11 points and Seydou Traore scored 10.

Utah opened the game on a 14-0 run, and TCU did not make a basket for the first six minutes. The Horned Frogs cut the deficit to eight points at the half, 38-30.

TCU tied the game with 15:21 remaining after a 9-1 run, but never took the lead. McHenry made four free throws down the stretch to secure the win, and Brown made three of his own.

Brown was 9-of-15 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. The Utes shot 51% as a team, and 38% from deep.

David Punch scored 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting to pace the Horned Frogs (11-7, 2-3). Micah Robinson had 10 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Utah leads the series 18-6 and is 12-2 against TCU in conference play across the Big 12, Mountain West, and Western Athletic conferences.

Up next

Utah visits Kansas State on Tuesday.

TCU hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

