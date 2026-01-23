Tennessee visits No. 17 Alabama after Philon’s 23-point performance

Tennessee Volunteers (12-6, 2-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-5, 3-2 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Tennessee Volunteers (12-6, 2-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-5, 3-2 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -3.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Alabama hosts Tennessee after Labaron Philon scored 23 points in Alabama’s 83-81 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Crimson Tide are 6-2 on their home court. Alabama is 13-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Volunteers are 2-3 in SEC play. Tennessee is second in the SEC with 17.9 assists per game led by Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaging 5.6.

Alabama averages 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 82.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 82.6 Alabama gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Allen is averaging 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Crimson Tide. Philon is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gillespie is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Nate Ament is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 91.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

