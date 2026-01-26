Tennessee Tech visits Tennessee State after Harper’s 30-point performance

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-14, 2-8 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (13-7, 7-3 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Tennessee Tech after Travis Harper II scored 30 points in Tennessee State’s 96-86 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Tigers are 5-1 in home games. Tennessee State is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Eagles are 2-8 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech ranks ninth in the OVC giving up 76.4 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Tennessee State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 73.3 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 76.9 Tennessee State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Tigers. Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

Mekhi Cameron is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.2 points for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

