Tennessee Tech visits Nicastro and Western Illinois

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-4, 3-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-2, 4-1 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Tennessee Tech after Mia Nicastro scored 20 points in Western Illinois’ 76-59 win against the Tennessee State Lady Tigers.

The Leathernecks are 8-0 on their home court. Western Illinois ranks second in the OVC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nicastro averaging 7.6.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is fifth in the OVC with 12.4 assists per game led by Reghan Grimes averaging 2.6.

Western Illinois averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 3.2 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 38.8% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicastro is shooting 49.0% and averaging 22.9 points for the Leathernecks. Addi Brownfield is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grimes is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Cam Mathews is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

