Tennessee Tech visits Lawson and Little Rock

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-8, 1-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (4-9, 1-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Tennessee Tech after Johnathan Lawson scored 29 points in Little Rock’s 98-84 win against the Williams Baptist Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 2-1 at home. Little Rock is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

Little Rock makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Tennessee Tech averages 79.4 points per game, 0.7 more than the 78.7 Little Rock allows to opponents.

The Trojans and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Cameron Wallace is averaging 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brandon Muntu averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Dani Pounds is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

