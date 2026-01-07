Tennessee Tech visits Eastern Illinois, aims to stop road slide

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-3, 3-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-14, 0-4 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hits the road against Eastern Illinois looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Panthers are 0-4 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Eastern Illinois scores 56.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 60.2 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 68.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.0 Eastern Illinois gives up.

The Panthers and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Stoller is averaging 12.5 points for the Panthers. Clara Glad is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

Reagan Hurst averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Reghan Grimes is averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

