Tennessee Tech takes on Eastern Illinois on 3-game slide

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-9, 1-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-10, 1-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech heads into the matchup against Eastern Illinois after losing three in a row.

The Panthers are 4-2 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Terry McMorris averaging 4.9.

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 against conference opponents. Tennessee Tech ranks fourth in the OVC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Eastern Illinois averages 65.4 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 78.8 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Eastern Illinois allows.

The Panthers and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMorris is averaging 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Zion Fruster is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mekhi Cameron is averaging 11.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Dani Pounds is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

