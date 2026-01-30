Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles face the Little Rock Trojans on 7-game skid

Little Rock Trojans (9-11, 6-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-9, 3-7 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (9-11, 6-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-9, 3-7 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech enters the matchup with Little Rock after losing seven games in a row.

The Golden Eagles are 9-2 in home games. Tennessee Tech is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 6-4 in OVC play. Little Rock is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee Tech averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points lower than Tennessee Tech has given up to its opponents (43.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is averaging 14.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Chloe Larry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Holman is shooting 37.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Trojans. Mya Cotto is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 56.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

