Tennessee State visits Lindenwood (MO) following Jones’ 32-point game

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-15, 2-7 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (13-6, 6-3 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-15, 2-7 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (13-6, 6-3 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) plays Tennessee State after Aleshia Jones scored 32 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 66-55 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Lions are 6-2 on their home court. Lindenwood (MO) ranks fifth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Lady Tigers are 2-7 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks sixth in the OVC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Kiki Roberts averaging 7.2.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Lindenwood (MO) has allowed to its opponents (41.2%).

The Lions and Lady Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 15.5 points and 2.2 steals for the Lions. Brooke Coffey is averaging 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Aaniya Webb is averaging 11.3 points for the Lady Tigers. XaiOnna Whitfield is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

