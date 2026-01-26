Tennessee State takes on Tennessee Tech, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-9, 3-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-16, 2-8 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-9, 3-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-16, 2-8 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Lady Tigers play Tennessee Tech.

The Lady Tigers are 3-5 on their home court. Tennessee State is seventh in the OVC in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Kiki Roberts leads the Lady Tigers with 6.9 boards.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-7 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Lareesha Cawthorn averaging 9.6.

Tennessee State scores 58.5 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 63.4 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Tennessee State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaniya Webb averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. XaiOnna Whitfield is shooting 46.9% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Reagan Hurst is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 12.3 points. Chloe Larry is shooting 35.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

