Tennessee State takes on Morehead State, aims to end 4-game skid

Morehead State Eagles (9-8, 4-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (2-13, 1-5 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State aims to stop its four-game skid when the Lady Tigers take on Morehead State.

The Lady Tigers have gone 2-4 at home. Tennessee State is third in the OVC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaliyah Montoya averaging 2.6.

The Eagles are 4-2 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is second in the OVC with 14.6 assists per game led by Marie Sepp averaging 4.9.

Tennessee State is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 38.7% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 65.7 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 78.5 Tennessee State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: XaiOnna Whitfield is averaging 8.5 points for the Lady Tigers. Erin Martin is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Violet McNece is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.3 points. Katie Dike is averaging 16.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 1-9, averaging 56.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

