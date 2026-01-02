Tennessee State takes on Little Rock following Harper’s 29-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (8-5, 2-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-9, 2-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (8-5, 2-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-9, 2-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on Little Rock after Travis Harper II scored 29 points in Tennessee State’s 88-76 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 3-1 in home games. Little Rock is ninth in the OVC scoring 69.2 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Little Rock is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State’s 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (47.1%).

The Trojans and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Wallace is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Johnathan Lawson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harper is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.8 points. Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

