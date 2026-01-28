Tennessee State takes on Little Rock, aims to end 3-game skid

Little Rock Trojans (8-11, 5-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-16, 2-8 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (8-11, 5-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-16, 2-8 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State aims to break its three-game slide when the Lady Tigers play Little Rock.

The Lady Tigers are 3-5 on their home court. Tennessee State ranks eighth in the OVC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Roberts averaging 4.7.

The Trojans are 5-4 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tennessee State is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 39.7% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 57.9 points per game, 19.2 fewer points than the 77.1 Tennessee State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaniya Webb is scoring 11.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Lady Tigers. XaiOnna Whitfield is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brenna Burk is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 7.9 points. Jordan Holman is averaging 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 57.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.