Tennessee State takes on Little Rock after Harper’s 30-point outing

Little Rock Trojans (9-11, 6-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (13-7, 7-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on Little Rock after Travis Harper II scored 30 points in Tennessee State’s 96-86 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 at home. Tennessee State is fourth in the OVC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Nkrumah averaging 3.9.

The Trojans are 6-3 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is eighth in the OVC giving up 76.1 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

Tennessee State scores 81.4 points, 5.3 more per game than the 76.1 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Tennessee State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Nkrumah is shooting 46.2% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

Johnathan Lawson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Kachi Nzeh is shooting 56.7% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

