Tennessee State takes on Little Rock after Harper’s 29-point showing

Tennessee State Tigers (8-5, 2-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-9, 2-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Little Rock after Travis Harper II scored 29 points in Tennessee State’s 88-76 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Trojans are 3-1 on their home court. Little Rock is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 2-1 in OVC play. Tennessee State is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Little Rock’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 80.2 points per game, 3.0 more than the 77.2 Little Rock gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 15.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals. Cameron Wallace is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dante Harris is averaging 12.7 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Harper is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

