Tennessee State knocks off Little Rock 84-79

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah had 22 points in Tennessee State’s 84-79 victory against Little Rock on Saturday.…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah had 22 points in Tennessee State’s 84-79 victory against Little Rock on Saturday.

Nkrumah also contributed five assists and five steals for the Tigers (9-5, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Travis Harper II scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 14 from the floor with eight rebounds and three steals. Antoine Lorick III shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Johnathan Lawson led the way for the Trojans (5-10, 2-2) with 20 points and four assists. Kachi Nzeh added 16 points and eight rebounds for Little Rock. Tuongthach Gatkek finished with 14 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.