Tennessee-Martin beats Lindenwood 69-55

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Afan Trnka’s 17 points helped Tennessee-Martin defeat Lindenwood 69-55 on Saturday.

Trnka went 6 of 12 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Skyhawks (15-4, 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Matas Deniusas added 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and four blocks. Andrija Bukumirovic had 14 points and finished 7 of 12 from the field. It was the seventh win in a row for the Skyhawks.

Dontrez Williams led the Lions (11-8, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and five steals. Anias Futrell added 10 points and three steals for Lindenwood, and Clayton Jackson finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

