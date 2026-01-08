Temple visits Tulsa following Riddick’s 22-point game

Temple Owls (7-7, 1-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-4, 2-0 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (7-7, 1-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-4, 2-0 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Temple after Hannah Riddick scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 76-73 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-0 on their home court. Tulsa ranks fifth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Owls are 1-1 in conference matchups. Temple is fourth in the AAC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Saniyah Craig averaging 8.8.

Tulsa averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game Temple allows. Temple averages 68.4 points per game, 3.4 more than the 65.0 Tulsa allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dora Toman is averaging 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Mady Cartwright is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylah Turner is averaging 16.6 points for the Owls. Drew Alexander is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

