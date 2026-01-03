Temple hosts UTSA after Nunez’s 22-point performance

UTSA Roadrunners (4-9, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (9-5, 1-0 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-9, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (9-5, 1-0 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -10.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Temple after Austin Nunez scored 22 points in UTSA’s 110-70 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Owls are 6-1 in home games. Temple scores 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-1 in AAC play. UTSA allows 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Temple’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Temple allows.

The Owls and Roadrunners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrian Ford is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 13.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the last 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Roadrunners. Brent Moss is averaging 9.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

