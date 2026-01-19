Temple hosts South Florida after Davidson’s 24-point outing

South Florida Bulls (12-7, 5-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-10, 1-4 AAC) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Florida Bulls (12-7, 5-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-10, 1-4 AAC)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on Temple after Katie Davidson scored 24 points in South Florida’s 75-53 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Owls are 5-2 in home games. Temple is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 5-1 in AAC play. South Florida leads the AAC with 15.6 assists. Stefanie Ingram leads the Bulls with 5.6.

Temple averages 68.4 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 70.2 South Florida allows. South Florida averages 71.0 points per game, 1.5 more than the 69.5 Temple gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylah Turner is averaging 17.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Drew Alexander is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davidson is averaging 12.1 points for the Bulls. Ingram is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

