Temple hosts East Carolina after Griffiths’ 23-point game

East Carolina Pirates (5-9, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-5, 2-0 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (5-9, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-5, 2-0 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on East Carolina after Gavin Griffiths scored 23 points in Temple’s 76-57 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls are 7-1 on their home court. Temple is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Pirates have gone 0-1 against AAC opponents. East Carolina gives up 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

Temple averages 77.5 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 76.4 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 67.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 70.5 Temple gives up.

The Owls and Pirates face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrian Ford is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.7 points for the Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Caulker is averaging 6.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Pirates. Joran Riley is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

