Temple faces Tulane on 3-game road slide

Temple Owls (9-11, 3-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-11, 3-4 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple will try to break its three-game road losing streak when the Owls play Tulane.

The Green Wave have gone 5-6 in home games. Tulane has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls are 3-5 in AAC play. Temple has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tulane’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Temple allows. Temple has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanija Daniel averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Amira Mabry is shooting 40.2% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylah Turner averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Saniyah Craig is averaging 12 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

