Te’Jon Sawyer, Money Williams lead Montana to 98-72 romp over Northern Arizona

The Associated Press

January 19, 2026, 11:13 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Te’Jon Sawyer had 27 points, Money Williams scored 25 and Montana rolled to a 98-72 victory over Northern Arizona on Monday night.

Sawyer also had six rebounds for the Grizzlies (10-9, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Williams shot 8 for 12 with two 3-pointers and went 7 of 9 from the free-throw line, adding six assists. Tyler Thompson scored 11.

Karl Markus Poom had 16 points to lead the Lumberjacks (6-14, 0-7), who have lost seven in a row. Diego Campisano added 14 points and Brennan Peterson scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

