Tejada, Doumbia lead Towson past Drexel 59-58

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 14 points to lead Towson and Jack Doumbia made two free throws with…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 14 points to lead Towson and Jack Doumbia made two free throws with eight seconds left as the Tigers defeated Drexel 59-58 on Monday.

Tejada also contributed five rebounds for the Tigers (11-9, 3-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Dylan Williamson scored 12 points and added five assists. Jaquan Womack shot 2 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Shane Blakeney led the way for the Dragons (9-11, 3-4) with 16 points. Drexel also got 11 points and two steals from Kevon Vanderhorst. Victor Panov also had 10 points.

Womack scored seven points in the first half and Towson went into the break trailing 32-20. Williamson scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.