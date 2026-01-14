Teagan Moore’s 20 leads Western Kentucky past Missouri State 87-72

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore’s 20 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Missouri State 87-72 on Wednesday. Moore added…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore’s 20 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Missouri State 87-72 on Wednesday.

Moore added five rebounds for the Hilltoppers (11-6, 4-2 Conference USA). Grant Newell added 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Armelo Boone finished with 11 points.

The Bears (10-7, 4-2) were led by Keith Palek III, who posted 24 points and five assists. Michael Osei-Bonsu added 13 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State. Trey Williams Jr. finished with 12 points.

Western Kentucky took the lead for good with 4:53 remaining in the first half. The score was 41-34 at halftime, with Newell racking up 14 points. Moore scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Western Kentucky went on to secure a victory, outscoring Missouri State by eight points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

