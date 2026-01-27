TCU hosts No. 10 Houston following Flemings’ 42-point game

Houston Cougars (17-2, 5-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-7, 3-4 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Houston Cougars (17-2, 5-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-7, 3-4 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Houston visits TCU after Kingston Flemings scored 42 points in Houston’s 90-86 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Horned Frogs are 9-4 in home games. TCU scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 5-1 in conference play. Houston is the leader in the Big 12 giving up only 61.6 points per game while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

TCU’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Houston allows. Houston averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game TCU allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 11.1 points. Xavier Edmonds is shooting 55.9% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Flemings is averaging 17 points, 5.4 assists and two steals for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

