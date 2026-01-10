TCU hosts Burries and No. 1 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (15-0, 2-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Arizona Wildcats (15-0, 2-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-4, 1-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona visits TCU after Brayden Burries scored 28 points in Arizona’s 101-76 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs are 8-3 in home games. TCU is sixth in the Big 12 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Xavier Edmonds averaging 2.1.

The Wildcats are 2-0 in conference play. Arizona scores 91.5 points while outscoring opponents by 23.8 points per game.

TCU makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Arizona scores 24.3 more points per game (91.5) than TCU gives up (67.2).

The Horned Frogs and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 10.9 points. David Punch is shooting 54.3% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Burries is shooting 51.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Wildcats. Koa Peat is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 96.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

